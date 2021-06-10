Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
People react to viral post of Amy Schumer doppelganger who committed manslaughter.

People react to viral post of Amy Schumer doppelganger who committed manslaughter.

Orli Matlow
Jun 10, 2021 | 4:35 PM
ADVERTISING

They say in show business that "there is no such thing as bad publicity," but it's likely that Amy Schumer would rather not be trending on Twitter for having a doppelganger who allegedly committed manslaughter.

Celina 52 Truck Stop, a Facebook and Twitter page for an alleged truck stop that claims to be "the only truck stop serving the Weaber Valley Region," shared a picture of a trucker who stopped by and redeemed her loyalty points for a new mini fridge.

There is a lot going on in this post, but one thing in particular that necessitated a follow-up: Amelia's teardrop tattoo.

Twitter

The page honored Prize Winner Amelia's request to note that she did not murder anyone, she simply committed manslaughter.

© Copyright 2021 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content