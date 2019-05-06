Amy Schumer squeezed in a Met Gala bit on her way to give birth.

Amy Schumer gave birth to a baby, and to an elaborate, hilarious Instagram.

Last night, on her way to the hospital, Schumer snuck onto the site of the red carpet of the annual Met Gala to rock her look. Nothing says the theme, "Camp," like crowning and contractions!

This is a masterclass in what comedians call "committing to the bit."

Most dedicated comedians would never miss an opportunity to make a joke, which is why they've abandoned stability and normalcy to pursue telling jokes professionally.

Non-comedians know this ethos as "doing it for the 'gram."

Schumer saw the opportunity for a gag and went for it, and the baby was patient enough not to pop out onto the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Instagram

After the photoshoot, Schumer pushed out her beautiful new accessory, a baby she previously announced was a boy. Mazel tov!!!!!!