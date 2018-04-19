The 10 most savage quotes from reviews of Amy Schumer's new movie.

Advertising
The critics have revealed how they feel about I Feel Pretty (aka the new Amy Schumer movie), and it is......not pretty.
The film follows Schumer, for once not playing a character named Amy but one named Renée, who hits her head in a SoulCycle accident and then is suddenly convinced that she looks like a supermodel.
Here are critics' most savage takes on the female reboot of Shallow Hal.
1. "It’s rather anticlimactic when all that weird energy just culminates in what more or less amounts to a Dove body wash ad."
-Emily Yoshida, Vulture
2. "There’s also something depressing about Schumer playing off her own looks as if, without the abracadabra of her bonked-head delusions, she were some sort of hideous gremlin. Magician, heal thyself."
-Leah Greenblatt, Entertainment Weekly
3. "Amy Schumer’s I Feel Pretty is a tone-deaf failure."
-Sara Stewart, The New York Post
4. "Swan dives into tedious formula don't help an already weak, borderline mean-spirited endeavor from achieving its intended entertainment and educational value."
-Brian Orndorf, Blu-ray.com
5. "I Feel Pretty is an honest-to-God fiasco. Virtually every single aspect of this rigidly unfunny comedy is botched, from the characters to the plot, the themes to the core message."
-Inkoo Kang, TheWrap
6. "The movie’s humor depends on us finding it funny that a woman who looks like Amy Schumer (which is to say attractive and blond) would be confident about her appearance. And we’re supposed to admire Renee’s chutzpah in entering a bikini contest, while laughing at how her not-quite-model-thin body compares with the other contestants. As sweet as I Feel Pretty often is, it’s also at times depressing."
-Moira Macdonald, The Seattle Times
7. "More than anything, it is guilty of merely being not all that funny, or properly thought out."
-Leigh Paatsch, Herald Sun
8. "I Feel Pretty wants to eat its cake and have it, too -- inviting us to laugh at women because of how they look, while scolding us for doing so."
-Michael O'Sullivan, Washington Post
9. "It's a vision of self-love as self-care, but it's exhausting, and expensive. And it gets us nowhere."
-Bridget Read, Vogue
10. "On the surface, we should all cheer for a well-intentioned comedy in which the flawed heroine learns that a healthy dose of self-acceptance trumps puffy-lipped beauty. But I Feel Pretty begs audiences to look beyond the surface and go deep. With that de facto blessing, here’s the unblemished truth: The film disappoints as both a laugh-riot and as a sweet, go-girl message of empowerment."
-Mara Reinstein, Us Weekly
