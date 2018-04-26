Amy Schumer opens up to Oprah about losing her virginity through 'gray-area rape.'

In an interview with Oprah Winfrey for her Super Soul Conversations series, Amy Schumer opened up about "grape": "gray-area rape."
The comedian and actress (Schumer, not Oprah) discussed the issue of consent in her standup, emphasizing that, "if she's asleep, then it's a no," as a way to "make people laugh while they learned."
Rape in reality is different from what we're taught as kids.
"You think when that happens you say, 'OK, well, this isn’t someone I want to see rotting in a jail cell, but what he did to me was wrong,'" she explained.
Her former boyfriend performed sex acts on her while she slept, which is sexual assault:
"I didn’t consent, and for me, I lost my virginity while I was asleep and that’s not OK."
Her then-boyfriend, the perpetrator, was either ignorant or remorseful. "The first thing he said was, 'I thought you knew.' I didn’t say anything yet, and he says, 'I thought you knew,'" she told Oprah.
The f*cked up thing, which happens to a lot of women, is that Schumer ended up being the one to comfort him, rather than the other way around:
I loved him, and I had to comfort him. I also felt really angry...It’s like a rage that has stayed with me. I don’t think you lose that. You know, as women we’re really trained not to get angry because that makes people dismiss you right away. There’s sort of no place for that anger. But I felt I wanted to comfort him because he felt so bad and he was so worried. And I just tried to push my anger down.
Oprah asked Schumer if she'd still use the term "gray-area rape" rather than "rape" today:
"I personally feel like I lost my virginity through rape," she said. "I didn’t consent. We hadn’t discussed it. We weren’t there in our relationship. We weren’t at that moment. And we talked about things."
Watch the whole interview over at Oprah's website.