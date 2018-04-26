Amy Schumer opens up to Oprah about losing her virginity through 'gray-area rape.'

In an interview with Oprah Winfrey for her Super Soul Conversations series, Amy Schumer opened up about "grape": "gray-area rape."

The comedian and actress (Schumer, not Oprah) discussed the issue of consent in her standup, emphasizing that, "if she's asleep, then it's a no," as a way to "make people laugh while they learned."

Rape in reality is different from what we're taught as kids.

"You think when that happens you say, 'OK, well, this isn’t someone I want to see rotting in a jail cell, but what he did to me was wrong,'" she explained.

Her former boyfriend performed sex acts on her while she slept, which is sexual assault:

"I didn’t consent, and for me, I lost my virginity while I was asleep and that’s not OK."

Her then-boyfriend, the perpetrator, was either ignorant or remorseful. "The first thing he said was, 'I thought you knew.' I didn’t say anything yet, and he says, 'I thought you knew,'" she told Oprah.

The f*cked up thing, which happens to a lot of women, is that Schumer ended up being the one to comfort him, rather than the other way around: