Amy Schumer's wedding video tastefully cuts out her dirty vows.

Amy Schumer very sweetly posted her wedding video on Instagram, giving us something lovely to look at and maybe—just maybe—getting us to believe in love.

The comedian married chef Chris Fischer in a secret, star-studded ceremony in Malibu, and the video gives us gorgeous shots of the beach and the sunset and the vows and oh god I'm not crying, you're crying.

"I love you Amy. You bring happiness and joy to every part of my life. You are the best thing to ever happen to me," Fischer said in his vows. Awwww!

"I just wanted to plug some of my road dates," Schumer deadpans, before getting sincere. "People are wondering, ‘Why the rush?’ and it’s because I truly cannot wait another second to be your wife — I love you."

Who knew a bluegrass rendition of a Muppets song could make you cry?