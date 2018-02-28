Amy Schumer's wedding video tastefully cuts out her dirty vows.

Amy Schumer very sweetly posted her wedding video on Instagram, giving us something lovely to look at and maybe—just maybe—getting us to believe in love.
The comedian married chef Chris Fischer in a secret, star-studded ceremony in Malibu, and the video gives us gorgeous shots of the beach and the sunset and the vows and oh god I'm not crying, you're crying.
"I love you Amy. You bring happiness and joy to every part of my life. You are the best thing to ever happen to me," Fischer said in his vows. Awwww!
"I just wanted to plug some of my road dates," Schumer deadpans, before getting sincere. "People are wondering, ‘Why the rush?’ and it’s because I truly cannot wait another second to be your wife — I love you."
Who knew a bluegrass rendition of a Muppets song could make you cry?
Come for the lovebirds, stay for the celebrity sightings.
Chelsea Handler! Jennifer Lawrence! Larry David! John Early (in character!)!
The video sadly cuts out the blow job jokes.
Schumer told her friend (and fellow comedian) Nikki Glaser on Glaser's Sirius XM show:
In my vows I go, 'But I promise I’ll keep going down on you, even though everyone tells me I won’t.' And his were like, heckling me too. He was like, 'The other day I lost a tennis match and you called me a fucking loser.' It was all like awful shit.
Awww <3. The couple that heckles together......sheckles together?
Mazel tov, Amy and Chris!