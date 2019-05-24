And the new HBO show with better ratings than Game of Thrones is…

Despite the recent outcry over the Game of Thrones finale, the show stands strong with an 86% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. However, the new HBO miniseries, Chernobyl, overpowers that with a whopping 96% Rotten Tomatoes rating.

The opening episode garnered 1.7 million views, making it the third best launch for an original drama on Skyline Atlantic.

Here is HBO's description of the hit show:

“Chernobyl, a five-part miniseries co-production from HBO and Sky, dramatizes the story of the 1986 nuclear accident, one of the worst man-made catastrophes in history — and of the sacrifices made to save Europe from unimaginable disaster.

Premiering May 6, and followed by subsequent episodes each Monday, Chernobyl stars Emmy-nominee Jared Harris (The Crown, Mad Men), Stellan Skarsgård (Melancholia, Good Will Hunting) and Oscar-nominee Emily Watson (Hilary and Jackie, Breaking the Waves).