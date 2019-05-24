And the new HBO show with better ratings than Game of Thrones is…

Despite the recent outcry over the Game of Thrones finale, the show stands strong with an 86% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. However, the new HBO miniseries, Chernobyl, overpowers that with a whopping 96% Rotten Tomatoes rating.
The opening episode garnered 1.7 million views, making it the third best launch for an original drama on Skyline Atlantic.
What makes it so good? Here are a couple of the best Rotten Tomatoes critic reviews:
Here is HBO's description of the hit show:
“Chernobyl, a five-part miniseries co-production from HBO and Sky, dramatizes the story of the 1986 nuclear accident, one of the worst man-made catastrophes in history — and of the sacrifices made to save Europe from unimaginable disaster.
Premiering May 6, and followed by subsequent episodes each Monday, Chernobyl stars Emmy-nominee Jared Harris (The Crown, Mad Men), Stellan Skarsgård (Melancholia, Good Will Hunting) and Oscar-nominee Emily Watson (Hilary and Jackie, Breaking the Waves).
On April 26, 1986, the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine, Soviet Union suffered a massive explosion that released radioactive material across Belarus, Russia and Ukraine and as far as Scandinavia and western Europe.
Jared Harris portrays Valery Legasov, a leading Soviet nuclear physicist. As part of the response team, he was one of the first to grasp the scope of the unparalleled disaster that occurred. Stellan Skarsgård plays Soviet Deputy Prime Minister Boris Shcherbina, who is assigned by the Kremlin to lead the government commission on Chernobyl in the hours immediately following the accident. Emily Watson portrays Ulana Khomyuk, a Soviet nuclear physicist committed to solving the mystery of what led to the Chernobyl disaster.
Writer, creator and executive producer Craig Mazin began researching the Chernobyl disaster in 2014, using a wide variety of materials, including several books, government reports from inside and outside of the Soviet Union and first-person accounts. He spoke to nuclear scientists to learn how a reactor works and interviewed former Soviet citizens to gain a better sense of the culture in 1986. Chernobyl was filmed on location in Lithuania and Ukraine.”
