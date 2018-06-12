Andrew Garfield threw the most charming, polite shade at a mom who ruined his lunch.

When Andrew Garfield isn't performing in the 7.5 hour play Angels in America: A Gay Fantasia on National Themes and winning Tonys for it, he is out and about eating lunch, just like you and me.

Unlike you and me, however, Garfield gets nudged at lunch by moms who likely know him as Spider-Man. Fresh off of his Tony win, Garfield was nice enough to oblige to a random lady's request to make a video for her son, but he didn't hesitate to throw the classiest, British-est bit of shade.

My mom had lunch in the same restaurant as Andrew Garfield today and this is what followed pic.twitter.com/C55MB7fDg8 — Ian Palmer (@itsianpalmer) June 11, 2018

Ian Palmer posted the video his mom sent him and Garfield is waaaaaayyyy nicer than I would be if a stranger stopped me and made me do a bit with them.

"Hi Ian," he said. "You have a very sweet mother who doesn't mind crossing boundaries over lunch tables. I hear you're sick and I hear you didn't get to go out last night. Um, get better. Sending love."