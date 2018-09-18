Today in casual racism: ‘New York Times’ confuses Angela Bassett for Omarosa. Shame shame shame.

The New York Times misidentified Angela Bassett as Omarosa in a photo caption and the internet is not amused.

During last night's Emmy awards, Tiffany Haddish and Angela Bassett presented the award for Best Actress in a Comedy together. They opened with the Wakanda salute, and then Haddish had A Moment when she realized she was presenting an award alongside an icon.

Next, they presented the award to Rachel Brosnahan from "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." The New York Times highlighted the moment in its Emmys coverage — but there was one glaring mistake.

They referred to Angela Bassett as Omarosa Manigault Newman.

Julia Reinstein, a reporter for Buzzfeed News, pointed it out on Twitter.

oh my god the New York Times mixed up Angela Bassett with Omarosa pic.twitter.com/jLoePOqADy — julia reinstein 🚡 (@juliareinstein) September 18, 2018

Omarosa wasn't even at the ceremony as far as we know, so it's unclear why the NYT thought Bassett was her.