This conspiracy theory about Anne Hathaway and William Shakespeare has people shooketh.

Friends, Romans, countrymen—lend me your ears.

Anne Hathaway, the princess of Genovia whom everyone spent all of 2013 hating for some reason, just might be a time traveler.

It has come to the attention of the internet that Hathaway's husband Adam Shulman bears a striking resemblance to the late poet and playwright and bane of your high school existence William Shakespeare. Oh, and Shakespeare's wife was named—wait for it—ANNE HATHAWAY.

anne hathaway is being talked about for her beauty but what about the fact that her husband looks very similar to william shakespeare and william shakespeare's wife's name was literally ANNE HATHAWAY...... pic.twitter.com/UR0x4bnL8N — 🧚🏾‍♀️ (@PEACHYBLACKG0RL) July 1, 2018

Tweeter @PEACHYBLACKG0RL highlighted the resemblance between Shulman and Shakespeare, and over 350,000 people freaked out and saw this as such stuff as dreams are made on.

But are they time travelers or are they not travelers? That is the question.

these folks are time travelers pic.twitter.com/YMBfi6cwJU — 🧚🏾‍♀️ (@PEACHYBLACKG0RL) July 1, 2018