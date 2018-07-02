This conspiracy theory about Anne Hathaway and William Shakespeare has people shooketh.

Orli Matlow
Jul 02, 2018@7:47 PM
Friends, Romans, countrymen—lend me your ears.

Anne Hathaway, the princess of Genovia whom everyone spent all of 2013 hating for some reason, just might be a time traveler.

It has come to the attention of the internet that Hathaway's husband Adam Shulman bears a striking resemblance to the late poet and playwright and bane of your high school existence William Shakespeare. Oh, and Shakespeare's wife was named—wait for it—ANNE HATHAWAY.

My mindeth hath blown.
Tweeter @PEACHYBLACKG0RL highlighted the resemblance between Shulman and Shakespeare, and over 350,000 people freaked out and saw this as such stuff as dreams are made on.

But are they time travelers or are they not travelers? That is the question.

Commenters proceeded to have fun in the comments.

Did Will reappear in modern times to make up for past wrongs?

We know what they are, but know not what we may they be!

As Shakespeare wrote in A Midsummer Night's Dream, "The course of true love never did run smooth."

Love is a smoke rais'd with the fume of sighs;
Being purg'd, a fire sparkling in a lover's eyes;
Being vex'd, a sea nourish'd with lovers' tears:
What is it else? a madness most discreet,
A choking gall and a preserving sweet.

All's well that ends well?

Or is it a tale

Told by an idiot, full of sound and fury,

Signifying nothing?

