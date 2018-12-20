The Aquaman dildo is here and it’s even weirder than you imagine.

We know that people were thirsty for Jason Momoa, but we didn't know they were THIS thirsty.

Australian company Geeky Sex Toys (tagline: Toys for the Naughty Nerd) has released a limited addition Aquaman dildo that is guaranteed to get you...um...wet.

The dildo is of course called the "Aquamoan," and only 500 available, so if you want to dive in, order now.

The dildo pays tribute to the original dorky color scheme from the comics, which is slightly more rugged in the Momoa version.

It looks like it has a suction cup and can stick to your shower wall so you can have fun with Aquaman in the water.

The Aquamoan joins fellow Justice League members, Batt-Plug and Supercock.