Aretha Franklin's shade towards Taylor Swift belongs in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Aretha Franklin passed away at her home in Detroit on Thursday, and the world not only lost the Queen of Soul, but a shade queen as well.

The first woman ever to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the legendary songwriter, singer, and civil rights activist has also made important contributions to the art of shade.

There was the time she clapped back at a New York Post columnist who assumed how Aretha related to her bosom.

In 1993 NY Post columnist Liz Smith wrote: "[Aretha Franklin] must know she’s too bosomy to wear such clothing, but she just doesn't care what we think, and that attitude is what separates mere stars from true divas.”



Aretha wrote to her... pic.twitter.com/wpm6JlbqDa — Letters of Note (@LettersOfNote) August 16, 2018

She also once eviscerated Dionne Warwick with a humble fax, waiting for five years to correct a false claim that Warwick made at Whitney Houston's funeral.

Perhaps the most satisfying of all is what Aretha had to say about Taylor Swift.

In 2014, in the heat of Swift's 1989 era, Aretha sat down for a chat with The Wall Street Journal, who asked her to sound off on her fellow divas.

When asked about Adele, she said, "young singer, good singer."