Ariana Grande tweeted-and-deleted a complaint about bloggers. Now it’s a meme.

A self-own? A self-fulfilling prophecy? Ariana Grande kvetched about the bloggers and it's generating memes and blogs, such as this.

Pop star and large-sweatshirt-wearer Grande was unhappy with some moderate criticism of her Coachella performance with Justin Bieber, and tweeted-a-deleted a blurb about bloggers that manages to be both condescending and corny.

The tweet offended people not only because the usage of the phrase "them blogs," but because it showed a fundamental misunderstanding of who bloggers are and what they do.

As a humble blogger who yearns to "feel lit inside," I can attest that most writers don't write blurbs about millionaires' tweets as part of a vast conspiracy to destroy their lives. Bloggers blog because we are humans with bodies, and therefore need to pay rent and health insurance!

She also seems to say that blogs have no purpose, which is likely not her take when the coverage is complimentary.

The Ariana Grande vs. Them Blogs feud was officially on, and people mocked her tweet with their own.