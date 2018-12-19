Ariana Grande unveiled her Christmas decorations and they're officially scarier than Melania Trump's.

How does a girl who has everything decorate for Christmas?

Well, if she's Melania Trump or Ariana Grande, the answer is: weirdly. She decorates weirdly.

Ariana Grande and her brother have both posted photos of Ari's Christmas tree, and let's just say it's even scarier than Melania Trump's.

The tree, seen below, is hanging upside down in an otherwise bare room.

Frankie Grande posted a second photo of it, also in black and white, because Christmas is a time to creep out the people you love.

The decs are reminiscent of Melania Trump's blood-red field of murderous pines.

Melania Trump’s 2018 White House Christmas decorations include red trees of death. https://t.co/NEmyogWbCK … — Tomthunkit™ (@TomthunkitsMind) December 19, 2018

The upside-down tree is drawing comparisons to the "Upside Down" world of "Stranger Things," which is appropriate. The white lights also really bring to mind Winona Ryder frantically screaming about her missing son.