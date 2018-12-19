Ariana Grande unveiled her Christmas decorations and they're officially scarier than Melania Trump's.

How does a girl who has everything decorate for Christmas?
Well, if she's Melania Trump or Ariana Grande, the answer is: weirdly. She decorates weirdly.
Ariana Grande and her brother have both posted photos of Ari's Christmas tree, and let's just say it's even scarier than Melania Trump's.
The tree, seen below, is hanging upside down in an otherwise bare room.
Frankie Grande posted a second photo of it, also in black and white, because Christmas is a time to creep out the people you love.
The decs are reminiscent of Melania Trump's blood-red field of murderous pines.
The upside-down tree is drawing comparisons to the "Upside Down" world of "Stranger Things," which is appropriate. The white lights also really bring to mind Winona Ryder frantically screaming about her missing son.
Of course, Ari stans are trumpeting this as the most epic Christmas aesthetic of all time. To them, it's a reference to her music video for "No Tears Left To Cry," which includes many upside-down landscapes.
But Ariana Grande has actually commented on the decorations and their inspiration. It turns out they have nothing to do with "Stranger Things," "No Tears," or Melania Trump. Hard to believe, I know!
Instead, she says the topsy turvy tree is a metaphor for her current life situation. TMZ caught her walking from a door to a car, as they do, and asked her to explain why her tree's on the ceiling.
"No, I can't, man, sometimes life just be upside down," she responded. Deep af.