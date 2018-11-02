Ariana Grande drags Pete Davidson to hell for milking their breakup for 'SNL.'

Ariana Grande did a tweet and delete
About that boy named Davidson, Pete.
Late in the night, she set Twitter aflame
Without even saying the comedian's name.
He referenced their engagement in an ad for SNL
Then Grande proceeded to drag him to hell.
Okay unfortunately now is the time
For me to give up writing this in rhyme.
In the promos for this week's episode hosted by Jonah Hill, Davidson referred to the broken engagement by "proposing" to musical guest Maggie Rogers.
"Hi Maggie, I’m Pete. You wanna get married," he said. When Rogers said no, he quipped, "0 for 3."
Grande was not impressed that Davidson, and subtweeted him with the shadiest of shade.
Damn!!!!
She didn't say his name because she didn't have to.
Grande then responded to a fan who posted the video, calling out SNL for really leaning on Davidson's personal life for content.
When a fan commented on the video, "tag yourself I'm maggie," the pop star retweeted it with a period for emphasis.
Grande deleted the Pete tweets, but not before everyone could flip out and worship the new Shade Queen.
Even though the stands loved it, it looks like Grande regretted getting so personal so publicly,
And then THAT became a meme.
We can look forward to Davidson reacting to this drama on SNL, and then Grande tweeting-and-deleting her reaction to his reaction of her tweet-and-delete.