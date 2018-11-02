Ariana Grande drags Pete Davidson to hell for milking their breakup for 'SNL.'

Ariana Grande did a tweet and delete

About that boy named Davidson, Pete.

Late in the night, she set Twitter aflame

Without even saying the comedian's name.

He referenced their engagement in an ad for SNL

Then Grande proceeded to drag him to hell.

Okay unfortunately now is the time

For me to give up writing this in rhyme.

Giphy

In the promos for this week's episode hosted by Jonah Hill, Davidson referred to the broken engagement by "proposing" to musical guest Maggie Rogers.

"Hi Maggie, I’m Pete. You wanna get married," he said. When Rogers said no, he quipped, "0 for 3."