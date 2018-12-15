Ariana Grande just said what everyone was thinking about Drake and Kanye's feud. Kanye's not happy.

Because we don't have enough problems in the world, Drake and Kanye West are currently embroiled in a Twitter war. And Ariana Grande is now in the fray.

As for the Drake v. Kanye beef itself, not even the top music blogs know or care why it's happening.

Word on the street is that the artist formerly known as Wheelchair Jimmy threatened physical harm against the Kardashian-West family. I don't know if I buy it, though... it just sounds a little extreme for a guy who pals around with Millie Bobby Brown (weird) and writes emotional ballads about drunk-dialing his ex.

Either way, Kanye is tweeting about it a lot.

There would never be a drake without a Kanye west so never come out your mouth with a threat — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

Drake I’m not going to physically fight you like it’s MTV boxing — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

Anyway, here's where it gets semi-interesting: Ariana Grande decided to step into the fray on Friday night, sending a shady tweet into the universe.