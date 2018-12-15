Ariana Grande just said what everyone was thinking about Drake and Kanye's feud. Kanye's not happy.

Because we don't have enough problems in the world, Drake and Kanye West are currently embroiled in a Twitter war. And Ariana Grande is now in the fray.
As for the Drake v. Kanye beef itself, not even the top music blogs know or care why it's happening.
Word on the street is that the artist formerly known as Wheelchair Jimmy threatened physical harm against the Kardashian-West family. I don't know if I buy it, though... it just sounds a little extreme for a guy who pals around with Millie Bobby Brown (weird) and writes emotional ballads about drunk-dialing his ex.
Either way, Kanye is tweeting about it a lot.
Anyway, here's where it gets semi-interesting: Ariana Grande decided to step into the fray on Friday night, sending a shady tweet into the universe.
Ostensibly meant to promote the new music from herself and Miley Cyrus, the tweet also shades Kanye and Drake.
Kanye's feelies seem genuinely hurt by the tweet, which truly is a bummer. He has tweeted about it twice!
In the tweet where he directly tags Ari, he wrote, "All of this foolishness weighed on my mental health so @ArianaGrande you know I got love for you but until you’re ready to really make sure everyone’s ok don’t use me or this moment to promote a song."
Soon after, Ari responded, saying she doesn't need Kanye or Drake to promote her new bops.
Ms. Grande followed the apology up with this incredibly relatable statement:
Followed by a PSA we would all do well to keep in mind:
So who's the winner in all this?
Drake, because he clearly doesn't use Twitter anymore. All his tweets are just promo of his projects, almost certainly sent out by his team.
Still, there is one silver lining in all this: the knowledge that Drake and Kris Jenner apparently text about Kanye.
Have a nice weekend and never tweet, y'all!