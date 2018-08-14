You will never let go of Ariana Grande and James Corden's hysterical remake of 'Titanic.'

Ariana Grande's appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden may go down in history as one of the most creative musical pieces ever.

Fans were sure Ari would be performing in a Carpool Karaoke segment, but what happened was even better: a five-and-a-half-minute remake of Titanic using pop hits from the last 30 years or so.

It starts with Styx's "Sailing," there's a snippet of Hall and Oates' "Rich Girl," and Kesha's "Timber" makes an appearance.

Oh, and the line "There's no room for me up on that door, baby bye bye bye," may or may not occur. Watch here:

Fans are losing it over the performance already, which includes 13 songs in front of nine different sets and, incredibly, was shot in a single take.

JUST LEFT RROM SEEING ARIANA GRANDE AT THE JAMES CORDEN SHOW AND MY WIG IS QUAKING!!!!! IM CRYING, SHE WAS RIGHT IN FRONT OF ME! THEIR TITANIC SKIT WAS SO CUTE FUN! WE STAN ONE (1) POP LEGEND IN THIS HOUSEHOLD — T-T-T-T-TARGET (@TajmrK) August 8, 2018

Some are even rewriting history to include Ari on the unsinkable ship.