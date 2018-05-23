Ariana Grande opens about about dating an addict in heavy post about her ex, Mac Miller.

Ariana Grande replied to a viral tweet blaming her for her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller's post-breakup behavior.

Last week, Miller was arrested for drunk driving, crashing into a pole and attempting to flee the scene on foot, with a blood alcohol content twice the legal limit. According to a guy named Elijah, this is because Grande dumped him, and is allegedly dating Pete Davidson now.

Mac Miller totalling his G wagon and getting a DUI after Ariana Grande dumped him for another dude after he poured his heart out on a ten song album to her called the divine feminine is just the most heartbreaking thing happening in Hollywood — Elijah Flint (@FlintElijah) May 21, 2018

"Mac Miller totalling his G wagon and getting a DUI after Ariana Grande dumped him for another dude after he poured his heart out on a ten song album to her called the divine feminine is just the most heartbreaking thing happening in Hollywood," the guy wrote.

The tweet came from a random dude with only 150 followers, but it got over 86,000 likes, leading Grande (or at least her PR person) to see it.

In an impassioned note, Grande calls out that Elijah guy."Shaming/blaming women for a man’s inability to keep his shit together is a very major problem," she says, adding that she "tried to support his sobriety and prayed for his balance for years." She also explains that her relationship with Miller was "toxic."