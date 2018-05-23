Ariana Grande opens about about dating an addict in heavy post about her ex, Mac Miller.

Ariana Grande replied to a viral tweet blaming her for her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller's post-breakup behavior.
Last week, Miller was arrested for drunk driving, crashing into a pole and attempting to flee the scene on foot, with a blood alcohol content twice the legal limit. According to a guy named Elijah, this is because Grande dumped him, and is allegedly dating Pete Davidson now.
"Mac Miller totalling his G wagon and getting a DUI after Ariana Grande dumped him for another dude after he poured his heart out on a ten song album to her called the divine feminine is just the most heartbreaking thing happening in Hollywood," the guy wrote.
The tweet came from a random dude with only 150 followers, but it got over 86,000 likes, leading Grande (or at least her PR person) to see it.
In an impassioned note, Grande calls out that Elijah guy."Shaming/blaming women for a man’s inability to keep his shit together is a very major problem," she says, adding that she "tried to support his sobriety and prayed for his balance for years." She also explains that her relationship with Miller was "toxic."
Grande writes:
How absurd that you minimize female self-respect and self-worth by saying that someone should stay in a toxic relationship because he wrote an album about them, which [by the way] isn’t the case (just “Cinderella” is [about] me). I am not a babysitter or a mother and no woman should feel that they need to be. I have cared for him and tried to support his sobriety & prayed for his balance for years (and always will of course) but shaming/blaming women for a man’s inability to keep his shit together is a very major problem. Let’s please stop doing that. Of course I didn’t share about how hard or scary it was while it was happening, but it was. I will continue to pray from the bottom of my heart that he figures it all out and that any other woman in this position does as well.
Fans applauded Grande for her honest response.
the fact you had to explain this in 2018 gives me a head ache. when will people stop expecting women to hold everything up even when ‘they’re apparently the weaker one’ in a relationship— ɥɐəl 🐝 (@ntltcbieb) May 23, 2018
You said what had to be said queen— calvin🐝 (@prismaticrose) May 23, 2018
i'm so proud of you for standing up for yourself in every situation , even if it is so hard for you. i really love and admire you so much— 🐝 (@tearsleftcamila) May 23, 2018
What an appropriate response to such a negative comment! Ariana is such a classy woman and shows that in everything she says and does! She deserves to be with someone who knows her worth and treats her with respect! 💜— Faith B.|63 days🦕 (@FaithB96) May 23, 2018
ARIANA GRANDE IS THE HERO WE NEED BUT DO NOT DESERVE pic.twitter.com/X8ZgglDbOH— Na'ama (@Mind_Twist_You) May 23, 2018
For his part, Elijah apologized, explaining that he didn't anticipate his tweet going as viral as he did.
"I'm very sorry I hurt you and I'm sorry you feel my tweet stigmatizes women for ending a toxic relationship it wasn't my intention at all," he writes. "I think every woman is equal to a man and has the exact some right to pursue their happiness to the fullest despite the backlash they might receive, including you."
I think we all learned something here today:
1. Blaming women for the actions of men is sexist.
2. Never assume things about other peoples' relationships, you don't know what's happening behind closed doors.
3. CELEBS CAN SEE YOUR TWEETS!!! BE CAREFUL OUT THERE!!!