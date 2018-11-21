Ariana Grande and her mom teamed up to end Piers Morgan.

Just in time for Thanksgiving, here's finally something to be thankful for: Ariana Grande delightfully setting Piers Morgan on fire.
It started when professional troll and potato with eyes Piers Morgan got bored and decided to tweet about girl group Little Mix's Dixie Chicks homage and whine about known man-lover Ellen DeGeneres for ogling men.
Never mind the power structures of a patriarchal society or whatever, Morgan wrote a whole damn column calling the famously gay Ellen DeGeneres a hypocrite for the way she talks about men.
Ariana's mom, Joan Grande, was not impressed with Morgan's career of attacking famous women.
Morgan replied to Mama Grande, taking the opportunity to shame Ariana for having a sexuality.
Ariana jumped in to defend herself and her mom, explaining to the blob of a man, "women can be sexual AND talented. naked and dignified. it’s OUR choice. "
There's more!
Ariana not only killed Piers, but buried him too.
The man who is so morally above nudity was cool with him when he photoshopped his head onto Burt Reynolds' body.
She then shared a peek at her next music video, which pays homage to movies, because she's online and she can, b*tches.
God is a woman named Ariana Grande.