Ariana Grande and her mom teamed up to end Piers Morgan.

Just in time for Thanksgiving, here's finally something to be thankful for: Ariana Grande delightfully setting Piers Morgan on fire.

It started when professional troll and potato with eyes Piers Morgan got bored and decided to tweet about girl group Little Mix's Dixie Chicks homage and whine about known man-lover Ellen DeGeneres for ogling men.

Hey @LittleMix - when are you going to admit you stole this idea from @dixiechicks? pic.twitter.com/dLRX2TMv2k — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 20, 2018

Never mind the power structures of a patriarchal society or whatever, Morgan wrote a whole damn column calling the famously gay Ellen DeGeneres a hypocrite for the way she talks about men.

Ellen drooling today over famous men's bodies on #InternationalMensDay2018.

Yet I've been abused all day for complimenting @hollywills on her legs.

The hypocrisy of modern feminism laid bare..

My column: https://t.co/51EV8fbBvV https://t.co/myUb83jV9C — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 19, 2018

Ariana's mom, Joan Grande, was not impressed with Morgan's career of attacking famous women.

Honestly what is wrong with you @piersmorgan ? Didn’t your mother ever teach you, if you have nothing nice to say, don’t say it! You came for @TheEllenShow yesterday which was disgraceful, she is an angel. @LittleMix today, did you ever hear of paying homage? And..well never mind https://t.co/5WBOlL8t6O — Joan Grande (@joangrande) November 21, 2018

Morgan replied to Mama Grande, taking the opportunity to shame Ariana for having a sexuality.