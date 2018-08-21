Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj were whispering to each other at the VMAs and now it's a meme.

Monday night was the MTV Video Music Awards, an event designed to make you feel even older than you usually feel.

While you might not have recognized everybody on the pink carpet (seriously, what is a Post Malone?), you've definitely heard of Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj.

The friends and collaborators were spotted whispering to each other at the awards show—a conversation that resulted in Nicki serving some major side-eye and Ariana giggling in her airy, ethereal way.

They were definitely discussing something interesting.

MTV

MTV

The internet has theories.

Were they talking about Kylie Jenner and Stormi?