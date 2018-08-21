Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj were whispering to each other at the VMAs and now it's a meme.

Orli Matlow
Aug 21, 2018@2:56 PM
Monday night was the MTV Video Music Awards, an event designed to make you feel even older than you usually feel.

While you might not have recognized everybody on the pink carpet (seriously, what is a Post Malone?), you've definitely heard of Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj.

The friends and collaborators were spotted whispering to each other at the awards show—a conversation that resulted in Nicki serving some major side-eye and Ariana giggling in her airy, ethereal way.

They were definitely discussing something interesting.

I'd hate to be on the receiving end of that glance.
"Hail Hydra"?
The internet has theories.

Were they talking about Kylie Jenner and Stormi?

Can it be Cardi B?

Perhaps they were discussing Brexit?

Are they talking about YOU?

Are they talking about me?

Oh my god, they're definitely talking about me.

