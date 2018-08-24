Ariana Grande will come for you if you call her fiancé Pete Davidson 'butthole eyes.'

Oh sh*t, did you know that celebrities can see what we write on the internet?
Ariana Grande is very much in love with her fiancé Pete Davidson, which is good, because "fiancé" means that they're getting married, and "married" means promising to be together 4ever!
Barstool Sports, a site that proudly provides #content for manly men, decided to write a whole piece investigating the question, "Do Pete Davidson's eyeballs resemble anuses?"
The future Mrs. Davidson was not impressed, replying to the tweet, "y'all do kno this man has an auto immune disease, right?"
y’all do kno this man has an auto immune disease ...... right ? ..... like you do understand what you’re doing when u do this right ? jus wanna make sure— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) August 24, 2018
Davidson was diagnosed with Crohn's disease as a teen.
In a now-deleted tweet, Grande also called out Barstool Spots for begging Davidson to do their podcast, while calling him 'Butthole Eyes.'
Butthole Eyes-gate soon became A Thing, and somewhat counter-intuitively, more people began using the phrase than ever before.
Page Six decided to fact-check Grande's tweet, and Barstool Sports tweeted it out, escalating the dumbest feud of all time.
The tabloid writes:
While it was a valiant effort to try and defend her fiancé, Grande is wrong. According to Dr. Albert Knapp, a top gastroenterologist in New York City, Crohn’s disease doesn’t cause eyes that are sunken in, or what’s now known as “butthole eyes.”
“The reason they’re sunken is because people with Crohn’s disease can sometimes become dehydrated,” Dr. Knapp told Page Six on Friday. “But when you rehydrate they return to normal. Crohn’s disease does not directly cause eyes that look sunken in.”
One the one hand, Grande's defense is very sweet, but only the other hand, we're still talking about "butthole eyes."
I don't know when or if I'll ever use the phrase "butthole eyes" ever again so here's one more for good luck:
Butthole eyes.