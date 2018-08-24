Ariana Grande will come for you if you call her fiancé Pete Davidson 'butthole eyes.'

Oh sh*t, did you know that celebrities can see what we write on the internet?

Ariana Grande is very much in love with her fiancé Pete Davidson, which is good, because "fiancé" means that they're getting married, and "married" means promising to be together 4ever!

Barstool Sports, a site that proudly provides #content for manly men, decided to write a whole piece investigating the question, "Do Pete Davidson's eyeballs resemble anuses?"

The future Mrs. Davidson was not impressed, replying to the tweet, "y'all do kno this man has an auto immune disease, right?"

y’all do kno this man has an auto immune disease ...... right ? ..... like you do understand what you’re doing when u do this right ? jus wanna make sure — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) August 24, 2018

Davidson was diagnosed with Crohn's disease as a teen.

In a now-deleted tweet, Grande also called out Barstool Spots for begging Davidson to do their podcast, while calling him 'Butthole Eyes.'