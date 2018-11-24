Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson just unveiled matching breakup tattoos and everyone's confused.

Ready for chapter 9,425 in the Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson relationship saga? Because it still isn't done yet.

We all know these crazy kids called off their whirlwind engagement in mid-October, proving once more that any couple who utters the phrase "when you know, you know" is destined for the chopping block.

And although I've gone without root touchups for longer than their relationship lasted, they managed to accumulate anywhere from five to 10 tattoos together, depending on which sources you trust.

That's why when they called it quits last month, the first question on most people's minds was: how the hell will they cover up all that ink?

Well, we've got our answer: they've covered up two of the tattoos with... more matching tattoos?

Yes, it's confusing. But this week, eagle-eyed fans noticed that both Ariana and Pete were sporting black heart tattoos in places where they used to have lovey-dovey Ari-and-Pete ink.

Ariana had "pete" tatted on her left ring finger. But as promo for her upcoming music video has proven, that's now covered with a black heart: