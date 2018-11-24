Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson just unveiled matching breakup tattoos and everyone's confused.

Ready for chapter 9,425 in the Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson relationship saga? Because it still isn't done yet.
We all know these crazy kids called off their whirlwind engagement in mid-October, proving once more that any couple who utters the phrase "when you know, you know" is destined for the chopping block.
And although I've gone without root touchups for longer than their relationship lasted, they managed to accumulate anywhere from five to 10 tattoos together, depending on which sources you trust.
That's why when they called it quits last month, the first question on most people's minds was: how the hell will they cover up all that ink?
Well, we've got our answer: they've covered up two of the tattoos with... more matching tattoos?
Yes, it's confusing. But this week, eagle-eyed fans noticed that both Ariana and Pete were sporting black heart tattoos in places where they used to have lovey-dovey Ari-and-Pete ink.
Ariana had "pete" tatted on her left ring finger. But as promo for her upcoming music video has proven, that's now covered with a black heart:
See it? Black heart.
Meanwhile, Pete Davidson has also commissioned a black-heart coverup. He had a bunny mask tattooed on the back of his neck as a tribute to his former fiancée.
But new paparazzi photos show that he, too, has covered that tat — also with a big black heart.
And yeah, sure, it could be a coincidence that the exes both happened to get the same coverup ink. But black hearts are kind of Ariana's signature emoji, as People points out. And that would just be too weird of a coincidence. We're thinking they coordinated the effort as a way of publicly showing they don't totally hate each other post-breakup.
Like we mentioned above, these two tats are far from the only mutual ink the former couple shares. From People:
The former couple also shared clouds on their finger, the quote “mille tendresse” from the 1961 film Breakfast at Tiffany’s on the backs of their necks, and “8418” in honor of Davidson’s late father who died in 9/11 on the singer’s ankle and the comedian’s arm.
In addition, the pair had the word “reborn” and “H2GKMO” (an abbreviation of Grande’s favorite saying, “Honest to God, knock me out”) on their thumbs — which they got after getting engaged in June. Grande, however, has since covered the word with a feather.
That is a lot of ink to cover. Thank god they're both rich?