Ariana Grande transformed into Regina George and Aaron Samuels commented. Grool!
Orli Matlow
Nov 23, 2018@8:37 PM
Ariana Grande has been teasing fan with sneak peeks of her "Thank u, next" video, whish plays tribute to cinematic masterpieces of the early 21st century.

She's giving us Elle Woods from Legally Blonde.

Featuring Jennifer Coolidge as Paulette!

new best friend .... thank u, next

She's reenacting the iconic gender-bent Big, aka 13 Going on 30.

Bring Bring It On on.

Grande revealed today her homage to evil in its human form—Regina George.

coming soon

She's the queen bee.

Regina George is flawless.

She has two Fendi purses and a silver Lexus.

The recreation is perfect, down to the iconic initial necklace.

It's Gretchen Weiners wearing hoop earrings all over again.
Fans are going absolutely nuts, including one very special fan: Aaron Samuels himself.

As the super sleuths at CommentsByCelebs discovered, Jonathan Bennett commented on Grande's post, "You look just like her (and I would know)."

That's pretty frickin' grool!

Grande should reply telling him that his hair looks sexy pushed back.

