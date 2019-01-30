Ariana Grande is getting roasted for accidentally getting a tattoo tribute to barbecue.

Ariana Grande got so much love, she got so much patience, she got so much pain, and now she got a tattoo tribute to barbecue grills.
The pop star recently released a single called "7 Rings," which borrows a melody from The Sound of Music and an aesthetic from Japan.
To celebrate, she got a tattoo on her palm reading "七輪," and as you can see above, it's different from the translation in the video. Rather than representing the name of her song in Japanese Kanji script, it reads "shichirin," which is a type of barbecue grill.
Grande deleted the picture off of Instagram, but it lives on in screenshots and her official Japanese Twitter.
(Unrelated but, does Ariana not have fingerprints? Did she use FaceTune on her fingers? Moving on...)
Here's a picture of a shichirin, which is indeed making me hungry.
Grande insisted in a reply that she was aware of the mistake, but simply couldn't sit through the entire song title because it "hurt like f*ck."
People aren't buying it.
While this may seem like hilarious karmic retribution for cultural appropriation, Ariana stans are insisting that it's not appropriation because she's fluent in Japanese.
The tattoo is bad but the jokes are good.
Peace, love, and barbecue grills <3