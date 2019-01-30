Ariana Grande is getting roasted for accidentally getting a tattoo tribute to barbecue.

Ariana Grande got so much love, she got so much patience, she got so much pain, and now she got a tattoo tribute to barbecue grills.

Giphy

The pop star recently released a single called "7 Rings," which borrows a melody from The Sound of Music and an aesthetic from Japan.

YouTube

To celebrate, she got a tattoo on her palm reading "七輪," and as you can see above, it's different from the translation in the video. Rather than representing the name of her song in Japanese Kanji script, it reads "shichirin," which is a type of barbecue grill.

Grande deleted the picture off of Instagram, but it lives on in screenshots and her official Japanese Twitter.

(Unrelated but, does Ariana not have fingerprints? Did she use FaceTune on her fingers? Moving on...)