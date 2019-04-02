Ariana Grande's new single has commenced a Twitter war. Is she coming out or queerbaiting?

Ariana Grande and her ponytail have a new single called "Monopoly," which features her and her best friend Victoria Monét twerking in Connecticut.
The video was basically made to be memed, featuring emojis...
...Julie Andrews...
...and a shout-out to Eric Vetro, "Vocal Coach to the Stars."
It's not just the video that has people talking.
It goes by quickly, but in the song, Grande and Monét sing—well, rap—"I like women and men."
Asked if "Monopoly" is a coming out anthem, both Grande and Monét are being coy.
Monét, who is openly bisexual, responded to a the question with a terse "she said what she said."
Grande said that she is not going to "label herself," which is getting both yays and boos from Woke Twitter.
On the one hand, sexuality is fluid and "coming out" was an invention of a society that enforces heterosexuality as The Norm. On the other hand, the lack of definitive answers has people wondering if she's "queerbaiting"—merely hinting at possible same-sex relationships to reel fans in. Grande also received backlash for headlining Manchester Pride, when she is publicly known as a straight person.
Team Coming Out Anthem is passionate, and celebrating the song.
They're also noting that she doesn't owe any explanations to anybody.
Queerbaiting Truthers are suspicious.
Some people noted that this Pivot to Bisexuality happened so quickly after multiple cultural appropriation scandals, which culminated in her getting a Japanese tattoo tribute to barbecue grills.
I quickly fell down a rabbit hole of people accusing Grande of darkening her skin.
Thank u, next?