Ariana Grande's new single has commenced a Twitter war. Is she coming out or queerbaiting?

Ariana Grande and her ponytail have a new single called "Monopoly," which features her and her best friend Victoria Monét twerking in Connecticut.

The video was basically made to be memed, featuring emojis...

...Julie Andrews...

...and a shout-out to Eric Vetro, "Vocal Coach to the Stars."

It's not just the video that has people talking.

It goes by quickly, but in the song, Grande and Monét sing—well, rap—"I like women and men."