'Bachelor' Arie Luyendyk Jr. could soon be legally banned from the state of Minnesota.

Former Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. is feeling the wrath of both Bachelor Nation and the state of Minnesota.
On Monday's season finale, the "car hunk" with the charisma and kissing sounds of a human straw proposed to Becca K., only to break it off two months later in an excruciating scene filmed for our enjoyment.
Why? Because he just missed Lauren, the runner up who is capable of a combined 17 words in the English language. They reunited, and as of Tuesday, in front of everyone including Becca, THEY'RE ENGAGED.
Naturally, Arie's cruel, very public flip-flop pissed off fans, and a lawmaker from Becca K's home state of Minnesota is prepared to stand up for her and shun the man from the land of 10,000 lakes.
Minnesota state Rep. Drew Christensen tweeted out a proposed bill.
"The state of Minnesota hereby adopts a policy of zero tolerance of Arie Luyendyk, Jr. from season 22 of 'The Bachelor.' It is state policy that every person in the state has a right to live free from the presence of Arie Luyendyk, Jr. in the state," Rep. Christensen's proposed bill reads.
This isn't Arie's first run-in with the law.
The Daily Mail reports that the ex-race car driver has a whole bunch of driving infractions, including driving with a suspended license. He's also been ticketed a whole bunch of times.
Regardless on how the Arie ban goes, Becca K isn't going to be spending a lot of time in Minnesota now, either.
On Tuesday's "After the Final Rose" special, she was announced to be the new Bachelorette.
You know what they say: the best way to get over a broken engagement is to get right back on reality TV.