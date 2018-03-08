'Bachelor' Arie Luyendyk Jr. could soon be legally banned from the state of Minnesota.

Former Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. is feeling the wrath of both Bachelor Nation and the state of Minnesota.

On Monday's season finale, the "car hunk" with the charisma and kissing sounds of a human straw proposed to Becca K., only to break it off two months later in an excruciating scene filmed for our enjoyment.

Why? Because he just missed Lauren, the runner up who is capable of a combined 17 words in the English language. They reunited, and as of Tuesday, in front of everyone including Becca, THEY'RE ENGAGED.

Naturally, Arie's cruel, very public flip-flop pissed off fans, and a lawmaker from Becca K's home state of Minnesota is prepared to stand up for her and shun the man from the land of 10,000 lakes.