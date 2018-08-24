Arnold Schwarzenegger had the best advice for a fan struggling with depression.

Arnold Schwarzenegger is known for being a tough guy, a man's man, and maybe one of the least evil Republican politicians we've got.
And now, he's also revealed himself to be a surprisingly solid giver of advice for mental health issues.
It all started on Reddit, as so few heartwarming things do. The Governator had posted a video of himself working out on the r/bodybuilding subreddit. He has a Reddit account from which he posts pretty frequently.
(The video, by the way, features Schwarzenegger curling some heavy-looking weights and then announcing, "F*** it, I break the rules. Because that's what we would do on Reddit, we [unintelligible]... we break the rules, okay?")
Under the video, a Reddit user left this comment:
I know this is pandering but, I've been depressed for months and haven't hit the gym during that time.
Mr. Schwarzenegger can you please tell me to get off my lazy ass and hit the gym? I swear to everything I hold dear that I will snap out of it and go.
Schwarzenegger didn't bark at him to break the rules or suck it up or get to the chopper, as some might have expected.
Instead, he said this:
I’m not going to be that hard on you. Please don’t be that hard on yourself. We all go through challenges, we all go through failure. Sometimes life is a workout. But the key thing is you get up. Just move a little. Roll out of bed and do some pushups or go for a walk. Just do something. One step at a time, I hope you feel better and get back to the gym. But don’t beat yourself up, because that’s just useless talk. It doesn’t get you closer to the gym. And don’t be afraid to ask for help. Good luck.
OMG... I think I feel a silent weep coming on.
The person who'd originally made the post responded, ecstatic:
I'm not kidding, I just jumped out of bed when I received this notification. Arnold, thank you from the bottom of my heart for taking the time to reply.
I'm getting dressed and heading to the gym, I'll be doing a 5x5 routine (squats, overhead press, deadlift) to get the rust off and will snap out of it.
THANK YOU!!!!!!!💪♥
I wish everybody reading this comment could know how good it feels to have Arnold Schwarzenegger personally give you encouragement, I feel overwhelmed (in a good way) and as cliché as it sounds, I do have tears of joy in my eyes.
Off to the gym!!
The Governator later responded, "I’m proud of you! How did it go?"
His new internet pen pal wrote back:
Hey good morning /u/GovSchwarzenegger!
Thank you for checking up on me 😄
It was a good, hard workout but it went extremely well. Body is aching all over today and I'm enjoying the burn of it! Can't wait to go back tomorrow.
After your motivational message, my mood was uplifted and I did my best to spread that positive energy to everyone around me.
I hope the filming of the new Terminator movie is going well on your end, it seems like such a fun experience! I'll do a Terminator marathon before seeing the new one. 🤖
Herzlichen Dank für alles mein freund!! Greetings from Québec
And so ends the sweetest conversation perhaps in all of Reddit's history.
Sometimes, well-meaning people do more harm than good when they attempt to give advice pertaining to mental health. This example shows that's not always the case.