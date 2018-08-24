Arnold Schwarzenegger had the best advice for a fan struggling with depression.

Arnold Schwarzenegger is known for being a tough guy, a man's man, and maybe one of the least evil Republican politicians we've got.

And now, he's also revealed himself to be a surprisingly solid giver of advice for mental health issues.

It all started on Reddit, as so few heartwarming things do. The Governator had posted a video of himself working out on the r/bodybuilding subreddit. He has a Reddit account from which he posts pretty frequently.

(The video, by the way, features Schwarzenegger curling some heavy-looking weights and then announcing, "F*** it, I break the rules. Because that's what we would do on Reddit, we [unintelligible]... we break the rules, okay?")

Under the video, a Reddit user left this comment:

I know this is pandering but, I've been depressed for months and haven't hit the gym during that time. Mr. Schwarzenegger can you please tell me to get off my lazy ass and hit the gym? I swear to everything I hold dear that I will snap out of it and go.

Schwarzenegger didn't bark at him to break the rules or suck it up or get to the chopper, as some might have expected.

Instead, he said this: