17 of the funniest reactions to 'Arthur' getting canceled after 25 years.

And I say, hey! It is not a wonderful kind of day, as it has just been announced that the iconic cartoon and meme machine Arthur has been canceled at PBS. For a quarter of a century, Arthur has been teaching kids how to spell A-A-R-D-V-A-R-K, and DW has helped sassy kids with attitudes feel seen. The show provided libraries with their unofficial theme song, and a meme for every emotion.

Millinnennials are mourning the loss of their beloved Elwood City, crying into their ice cream at the Sugar Bowl and getting angry like Jekyll Jekyll Hyde Jekyll Hyde Hyde Jekyll.

