'Game of Thrones' fans spot possible clue to Arya's next kill in Daenerys' eyeballs.

Advertising

Remember the late Melisandre's prophecy back in season three? HBO Of course you remember! It came back in season eight, serving as the pump-up speech to get Arya to kill the goddamn Night King! Melisandre told Arya that she will shut brown eyes, blue eyes, and green eyes. Brown eyes? Check. Giphy Blue eyes? Check. via GIPHY And green eyes? Well... Conventional wisdom is that "green eyes" refers to Cersei Lannister, who has been on Arya's list since day one.

Advertising

Brown eyes. Blue eyes. Green eyes. Will Arya end up killing Cersei too? #GameOfThrones #GOT #GOTS8 #FanTheory pic.twitter.com/2XmEaR8Nt2 — Amar Ali (@AmarKarim) May 1, 2019 Game of Thrones has always prided itself on subverting expectations—granted you haven't read the books. Newbies did not see Ned Stark's decapitation coming, and didn't learn their lesson and were shocked when Robb Stark was killed. In addition to decapitating some of the major players in her squad, this past episode seemed to make a point of zooming in on Daenerys Targaryen's eyeballs, calling on the audience to register what color her irises are.

Advertising

Just now realizing dany has green eyes....what if these are the eyes Arya will shut, not Cersei pic.twitter.com/1hzQiLhuWG — The Dilla☀️ (@Kassidykeech) May 6, 2019 This raises the question: which queen will queen Arya Stark slay? That whole scene w the close zoom in on both Cersei and Dany’s faces to just show off they both have green eyes has me....... #GOT #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/Doyx8Inb7v — Alyson Jordan (@alysonjordan97) May 6, 2019 The eyes are green and full of terrors. The idea of Arya killing Cersei has seemed obvious for years, as obvious as Jon Snow killing the Night King which...didn't happen.

Advertising

Advertising

Forgot Dany had green eyes too. Arya just might.. pic.twitter.com/pJ9Z7piZCM — 𝖀𝕹𝕺 (@anosi__) May 6, 2019 Dany's eyes have always been green, but in the last episode, they seemed as green as wildfire. The shots were just as subtle as wildfire, too. via GIPHY Arya doesn't have as established a motivation to kill with Daenerys as she does to kill Cersei. Sure, she's skeptical of her leadership and presumably sides with Sansa on the question of Northern independence...but does that mean she wants Dany dead?

Advertising

It's possible that Arya could seek out Dany so she could have her face, or maybe in the next episode, the "Mad Queen"-in-waiting threatens the Starks more directly or seeks to kill everyone who knows about Jon Snow's claim to the throne. In that case, Dany should start writing down an Arya-style kill list of her own.