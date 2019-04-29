Men can't handle Arya's heroic moment on 'Game of Thrones.' Not today.

Masculinity is so fragile that oftentimes, a woman being awesome shatters a male ego like it's a White Walker hit by Valyrian steel.
The latest episode of Game of Thrones, "The Long Night," saw everyone but Cersei up in Winterfell taking on the Army of the Dead. There's no doubt who the MVP was in the battle to save humanity: No One.
That's right: ARYA STARK is the GOAT.
Many men, including Kit Harington (at first), were shocked to see a teenage girl save the human race from the ice zombies.
Butthurt boys, like "Bumble" Jack Posobiec, found the woman beating the Zombie Lord to be unrealistic. To repeat, this show has DRAGONS AND ZOMBIES.
Even smart non-Trump trolls were disappointed by the moment that was foreshadowed throughout the entire series.
Bumble Jack kept calling Arya a Mary Sue.
"Mary Sue" is a term misogynists use to justify their hate for a female character by claiming that they were written poorly.
Here's how the dictionary defines it:
Mary Sue is a term used to describe a fictional character, usually female, who is seen as too perfect and almost boring for lack of flaws, originally written as an idealized version of an author in fanfiction.
Arya is not "too perfect"—she got her skills by training since day one. She literally lost her eyeballs for a time on her journey to becoming the best assassin in the Seven Kingdoms (plus Essos).
"Mary Sue" started trending on Twitter, mostly to tell these men that they are wrong and dumb.
Arya is a hero who earned her title as savior of humanity, and Maisie Williams deserves a boyfriend who sees that.