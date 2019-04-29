Men can't handle Arya's heroic moment on 'Game of Thrones.' Not today.

Masculinity is so fragile that oftentimes, a woman being awesome shatters a male ego like it's a White Walker hit by Valyrian steel.

The latest episode of Game of Thrones, "The Long Night," saw everyone but Cersei up in Winterfell taking on the Army of the Dead. There's no doubt who the MVP was in the battle to save humanity: No One.

That's right: ARYA STARK is the GOAT.

Many men, including Kit Harington (at first), were shocked to see a teenage girl save the human race from the ice zombies.

Butthurt boys, like "Bumble" Jack Posobiec, found the woman beating the Zombie Lord to be unrealistic. To repeat, this show has DRAGONS AND ZOMBIES.

Even smart non-Trump trolls were disappointed by the moment that was foreshadowed throughout the entire series.