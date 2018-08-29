Ashlee Simpson finally addresses the lip-synching incident that may have ended her career.

Ashlee Simpson is coming back to the small screen with the new TV show "ASHLEE + EVAN." And she's finally talking about her infamous SNL lip-synching incident, a casual 14 years later.

In case you don't recall, Ashlee Simpson was a budding pop star in 2004.

She had her own TV show, "The Ashlee Simpson Show," and she was presented as the edgy Hot Topic-loving brunette alternative to her sister Jessica Simpson's goody-goody Barbie blonde.

Her first album, "Autobiography," was a favorite among misunderstood eighth-graders everywhere.

But it all came crashing down when she appeared on "Saturday Night Live" and missed the cue for her song's vocals. The voice track started to play, and she forgot to move her lips.

To try and diffuse the tension, she did the following "jokey" dance:

Yikes! Afterward, she passed the blame to her band, saying they had played the wrong track.

“I feel so bad. My band started playing the wrong song," she said at the time: