Ashlee Simpson finally addresses the lip-synching incident that may have ended her career.

Ashlee Simpson is coming back to the small screen with the new TV show "ASHLEE + EVAN." And she's finally talking about her infamous SNL lip-synching incident, a casual 14 years later.
In case you don't recall, Ashlee Simpson was a budding pop star in 2004.
She had her own TV show, "The Ashlee Simpson Show," and she was presented as the edgy Hot Topic-loving brunette alternative to her sister Jessica Simpson's goody-goody Barbie blonde.
Her first album, "Autobiography," was a favorite among misunderstood eighth-graders everywhere.
But it all came crashing down when she appeared on "Saturday Night Live" and missed the cue for her song's vocals. The voice track started to play, and she forgot to move her lips.
To try and diffuse the tension, she did the following "jokey" dance:
Yikes! Afterward, she passed the blame to her band, saying they had played the wrong track.
“I feel so bad. My band started playing the wrong song," she said at the time:
Later, her record label issued a statement saying there was a computer glitch and when a member of her band tried to play pre-recorded drums, the vocals played instead, according to Today.
A few days after, Ashlee wrote on her blog that she'd recorded the backing vocals just in case, because of acid reflux:
“I can’t cancel something like ‘SNL,”’ she wrote, according to Today. “You and I know that even if I synched on it or not, I’d still get seen by millions, maybe even make a few more fans."
Whatever the reason, she kind of stopped making music after that, and a lot of acid reflux jokes were made. Today, she's married to Evan Ross, son of Diana Ross, and she spends most of her time doing mom stuff.
E! News asked her about the lip-synching and got the exclusive. She basically said she's over it.
"It's definitely not difficult to talk about…that was a very long time ago," she said. "It's something that happened to me and things in life happen to you and they make you stronger and they make you a better performer, a better person. I think things like that build your character and your strength and it's how you handle them."
Cool! Ashlee's new show airs Sept. 9 on E!.