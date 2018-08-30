Ashley Graham just dragged a body-shaming commenter who questioned her healthy lifestyle.

Molly Mulshine
Aug 30, 2018@1:14 PM
If you're going to come for Ashley Graham, get ready for her to school you.

The model posted a series of photos in which she's wearing a Christian Dior bra and underwear.

@dior baby💋

A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@ashleygraham) on

One commenter who has apparently never seen a woman's unphotoshopped body before wrote, "We thought you work out."

Graham responded, "Girls with cellulite and rolls can't work out also?"

Ironically, the account that posted the troll-y comment is dedicated to exposing what celebrities look like without Photoshop.

Graham has stated before that she works out and maintains a healthy lifestyle so that she'll feel good, and not necessarily to lose weight. What a concept!

Her followers applauded her response to the troll.

Like we said: don't bash Ashley Graham unless you're ready to get dragged.

