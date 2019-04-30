27 behind-the-scenes Instagrams from the Avengers you'll love 3000.

Saving the world looks like a lot of work, and a lot of fun.
The Marvel Cinematic universe has given us 22 films, countless thrills, and whole bunch on behind the scenes Instagrams from the cast. The Avengers are awesome even without the CGI.
Take, for example, this masterpiece which is shot by Chris Pratt, and also is highly, very illegal.
"No rule was going to stop me from seizing this once in a lifetime opportunity to capture this collection of stars, a groupthat likely will never be in the same room again," he wrote in the caption. "We are so blessed."
Elizabeth Olsen also captured a "super illegal" video on the day that had more celebrities in one room than the Oscars. Another Chris, Chris Hemsworth, was the one to enforce the "no cameras" rule.
Pratt shared a selfie with Nebula. Is it 2014 Nebula or 2019 Nebula?
Tessa Thompson grooved on set.
Brie Larson got pizza.
She also trained with a real fighter pilot!
Gwyneth Paltrow shared a photo from the set of Iron Man 2, which presumably shows her trying to cure Tony's heart with Goop magic.
Robert Downey Jr. shared this Iron Man 3 throwback back in the day.
The Iron Man crew call themselves "the Infinity Trinity."
Thanos isn't nearly as terrifying without the purple.
The superteam that eats together, defeats Thanos together.
Tom Hiddleston kept it Loki.
Chris Hemsworth shared a photo of his equally hot stunt double.
Thor and Korg ROCK (get it? You would with the CGI).
Speaking of CGI...it's Mark Ruffalo!
The Science Bros stick together.
This is how the magic gets made.
Benedict Cumberbatch got drilled.
Watch them freestyle down in Wakanda.
Shuri got BARS!
Black Panther rocked it with Rocket.
This, right here, is a Wakandan thirst trap.
The Spidey suit looks different from what I remember...
Queens looked cool.
I'm not crying, you're crying.