Avril Lavigne drops 'Sk8er Boi' video with Tony Hawk for first ever TikTok

He was a boy, she was a girl. Can I make it any more obvious?

He was Tony Hawk, she was Avril Lavigne. What more can I say?

Okay, the rhyming may be off there, but certainly not the vibes, as the ultimate aughts nostalgia teamup has blessed social media timelines.

Avril Lavigne, the Cool Girl of the early 2000s, joined TikTok with a video celebrating the coolest of Cool Girl anthems: "Sk8er Boi." She enlisted real-life skater boy Tony Hawk to show off some moves. Both she and Hawk where her iconic striped tie which belongs in the Smithsonian.