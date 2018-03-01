People who lost their sh*t around celebrities share their most embarrassing stories.

It's easy to forget that while you may know celebrities, celebrities do not know you. People on Twitter were sharing their hilariously awkward encounters with the rich and famous, and they're only slightly more uncomfortable than regular social interaction.
1. Sara Bareilles wants to see you be brave.
2. Nick Cannon is All That.
Also that one time (2004-ish) I was in my Bratz jammies and went to grab a water bottle from the garage fridge only to come face to face with Nick Cannon smoking a joint with my sister. I had a weird childhood...— What do you mean, Arm?! (@Martian_Bae) March 1, 2018
3. We love Colin Firth, just as he is.
I ran into Colin Firth while he was filming a movie in Hyde Park. My eyes went wide, I held out my hand at an awkward angle, and said “Ohhhhhhhh Mr DarcyFirth...” He then took a picture with me where I look the absolute pinnacle of bashful.— Jack Snyder (@velocijacktor1) February 28, 2018
4. He's Ira Glass. Stay with us.
Once I met Ira Glass and the only thing I could think to say was, "I feel like you're my friend." 🤦♀️ Luckily he was cool about it, and said, "I feel like you're my friend, too!"— April Lavalle (@imatoofbrush) March 1, 2018
5. Everyone wants to meet
Seth Rogen Jonah Hill.
literally just last weekend I met Jonah hill and I was so nervous I called him Seth Rogen... then I asked him for a pic and he was like “you don’t have to get a picture with me if I’m not who you think I am I don’t want you to be disappointed” 😂 pic.twitter.com/BVd1xaGGZE— rj (@rjtsnc) March 1, 2018
6. This is just so cute and pure.
I️ met Drake Bell from Drake & Josh when I️ was a kid and got so nervous and freaked out that I️ accidentally had him sign a picture of Miley Cyrus instead of him. pic.twitter.com/sufCT5A8fH— Avery Ferin (@averyferin) February 28, 2018
7. RIP Rainn Wilson.
I was turning onto a street in downtown Toronto when Rainn Wilson walked in front of my car. I was so surprised my foot accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake and I almost mowed the poor guy down.— Jackie Mahoney (@JackieJuly) February 28, 2018
8. This Rocks.
i met the rock once and managed to forget a whole monologue i had planned and ended up saying "yo rock, you bald!" so. yeah.— jhaunay (@wrightmywayout) February 28, 2018
9. Chris Pratt is just that powerful.
Well he didn’t know it but i somehow managed to creat a family out of thin air. I was talking to @prattprattpratt and he was talking about his son so i started to talk to him about my 3 daughters. I have 0 kids, never been married, heck i don’t even have nieces lol pic.twitter.com/0hG8rHO2lX— Julian Soto (@julezeverywhere) March 1, 2018
10. Nothing but respect for MY First Lady.
In 2010 I was honored to meet the First Lady and upon shaking her hand I said “Wow, can I take your picture?” This is the result! AGHHHHHHHHH pic.twitter.com/FAK5Btvbcc— Tracey Tinder (@TinderT) March 1, 2018
11. God save the Queen.
I met Prince William at a nightclub several years ago. After a few vodkas I built up the (false) confidence to say hi. But, instead of saying ‘hi’ I panicked and said ‘your grandma is on my money’.— Stephanie Wahlstrom (@bacon_N_legs) March 1, 2018
12. You know it's bad when somebody has to intervene.
I met Sophie Turner (Sansa from Game of Thrones) and asked her to sign my poster, she tried but my pen didn’t work so I said “I’ll make it work” and proceeded to scribble on it until it ripped. One of her people felt sorry for me and lent me a pen 🤷🏼♀️— Kayla Burditt🧚🏻♀️ (@_dragonstoned) March 1, 2018