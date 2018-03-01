People who lost their sh*t around celebrities share their most embarrassing stories.

It's easy to forget that while you may know celebrities, celebrities do not know you. People on Twitter were sharing their hilariously awkward encounters with the rich and famous, and they're only slightly more uncomfortable than regular social interaction.

1. Sara Bareilles wants to see you be brave.

What’s the worst you’ve ever embarrassed yourself in front of someone you super admired? One time Tommy Kail introduced me to Sara Bareilles & I was so overwhelmed, I looked her directly in the face & just said, “oh wow.”😳🤦🏻‍♀️

(Don’t you dare tag her in this.) https://t.co/EzKWS6p6X9 — Sarah Kay (@kaysarahsera) February 28, 2018

2. Nick Cannon is All That.

Also that one time (2004-ish) I was in my Bratz jammies and went to grab a water bottle from the garage fridge only to come face to face with Nick Cannon smoking a joint with my sister. I had a weird childhood... — What do you mean, Arm?! (@Martian_Bae) March 1, 2018

3. We love Colin Firth, just as he is.