Ben Affleck hilariously responds to New Yorker article suggesting his back tattoo is a cry for help.

Ben Affleck would like you to know that despite the extremely large, garish ink covering his entire backside, he is indeed okay.
After photos of Affleck and his back tattoo on the beach in Hawaii were published, The New Yorker published an essay pondering the societal implications of the many Sad Affleck memes.
"Last Saturday, almost exactly two years after Affleck denied its existence, the back tattoo returned to haunt the headlines, itself a phoenix rising from the ashes of gossip rags past," The New Yorker's Naomi Fry wrote.
"These depressed-Affleck images can arouse both amusement and a sense of poignancy, a touch of Schadenfreude as well as something like sympathy. 'Same,' we might post on our social-media feeds, alongside a sad Ben picture, with the quick meanness of the Internet that tends to flatten a person’s story to a caricature, even if it is motivated by all the right reasons in the world."
A few days after the photos and the essay were published, Affleck has broken his silence on being perceived as an avatar of midlife crises and the twilight of the straight white men.
"I’m doing just fine. Thick skin bolstered by garish tattoos," he tweeted.
Batfleck fans are proud of his rebuttal.
We love you Ben 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/CRRpYT0QFf— CΔɌɌΔZCO 🅥 (@GabrielGc96) March 29, 2018
omg end them legend pic.twitter.com/jg76Oemwc5— a a d j e (@cavillsass) March 29, 2018
Batfleck taking down fake woke garbages... pic.twitter.com/jpJPbTuADA— Androider #ReleaseTheSnyderCut (@LazyAndroids) March 29, 2018
He's the hero Gotham deserves, but not the one it needs right now.