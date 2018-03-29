Ben Affleck hilariously responds to New Yorker article suggesting his back tattoo is a cry for help.

Ben Affleck would like you to know that despite the extremely large, garish ink covering his entire backside, he is indeed okay.

Ben Affleck’s back tattoo looks like it was ALSO directed by Zack Snyder pic.twitter.com/Nz3wK0bNZ7 — Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) March 19, 2018

After photos of Affleck and his back tattoo on the beach in Hawaii were published, The New Yorker published an essay pondering the societal implications of the many Sad Affleck memes.

"Last Saturday, almost exactly two years after Affleck denied its existence, the back tattoo returned to haunt the headlines, itself a phoenix rising from the ashes of gossip rags past," The New Yorker's Naomi Fry wrote.

"These depressed-Affleck images can arouse both amusement and a sense of poignancy, a touch of Schadenfreude as well as something like sympathy. 'Same,' we might post on our social-media feeds, alongside a sad Ben picture, with the quick meanness of the Internet that tends to flatten a person’s story to a caricature, even if it is motivated by all the right reasons in the world."