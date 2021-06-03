19 of the funniest memes about smirking Ben Affleck leaving J.Lo's house.

Human meme machine Ben Affleck finally has a face to use for a happy ocassion. The Patron Saint of Divorced Dad Energy has rekindled his romance with the inimitable icon Jennifer Lopez, and the paparazzi photos are making fans almost as happy as they are.

The latest pic shows Affleck emerging from J.Lo's Los Angeles home looking......satisfied.

"The couple’s apparent sleepover happened just one day after their cuddly Monday night date, so it seems their rekindled relationship — which they haven’t yet confirmed themselves — is progressing nicely," according to Page Six. The pic had people fist-pumping in admiration and jealousy.

1.