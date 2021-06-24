Black TikTok creators are on 'strike' and proving how their influence drives the app.

Black TikTok creators are on "strike" to demonstrate just how much the app depends on their creativity, especially when it comes to choreography.

When Megan Thee Stallion dropped her new single "Thot Sh*t," Black TikTok banded together and refrained from choreographing a dance under the official sound. While the song is incredibly popular on TikTok with over 150,000 videos, no specific dance trend has taken off, proving that it's Black creators who drive the app's ecosystem.

This move is the culmination of years of frustration for Black creators, who have watched white influencers like Addison Rae get famous and score lucrative brand deals for performing other people's work, often in a way that's worse.