Blake Lively used Gigi Hadid’s Instagram to roast her own post-baby body.

Blake Lively is being #relatable again!

The former actress roasted her post-baby body with a comment on her pal Gigi Hadid's Instagram.

First, Gigi snatched everyone's wigs by posting this photo.

After that, Blake Lively commented about her own body in relation to Gigi's.

Lol. Blake's fans were quick to jump in and tell her that, yeah girl, we are pretty sure this is EXACTLY what you look like in shorts after two kids.

Meanwhile, the cyber sleuths over at @commentsbycelebs were speculating that what Blake REALLY meant was that Gigi's tiny shorts look like an adult diaper — exactly the kind of adult diaper new moms wear to catch all the flotsam and jetsam that trickles out of their bods for the first week or so after childbirth.