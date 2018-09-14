Blake Lively thought a photographer was screaming about her 'teets' and it was the most awkward thing ever.

When you're a celebrity on the red carpet, or everywhere really, people scream crazy things at you.

That's why, when Blake Lively thought a photographer was yelling about her breasts, she was only a little surprised. But as it turned out, he was saying something else.

Blake was wearing a see-through shirt, she told Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show," and thought she heard the guy yelling, "Blake! Your teets are amazing!"

Blake said she wondered if this guy had heard the news that you can't say crap like that anymore.

Then he yelled about Ryan Reynolds' "teets," and Blake realized he was talking about tweets.

Watch her tell the full story below and don't miss her killer tweets.