Blake Lively roasted Ryan Reynolds with a dick joke on Instagram and people are losing it.

Advertising
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds just got in touch with their inner 12-year-olds with a good old-fashioned dick joke on Instagram.
And, as usual, Lively proved she was funnier than her husband.
Reynolds posted a photo of a truck with his face on it.
It's an ad for an alcohol company, and prominently features Reynolds' manly mug.
Underneath, Lively wrote:
Who needs a mini van?! I'm driving this from now on. Subtle, gorgeous, and OHMYGAWDYOUREHUGE
Followers were predictably obsessed.
Ah, young love! So fresh and full of dick jokes.
Advertising