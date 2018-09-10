Blake Lively roasted Ryan Reynolds with a dick joke on Instagram and people are losing it.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds just got in touch with their inner 12-year-olds with a good old-fashioned dick joke on Instagram.

And, as usual, Lively proved she was funnier than her husband.

Reynolds posted a photo of a truck with his face on it.

It's an ad for an alcohol company, and prominently features Reynolds' manly mug.

Underneath, Lively wrote:

Who needs a mini van?! I'm driving this from now on. Subtle, gorgeous, and OHMYGAWDYOUREHUGE

Followers were predictably obsessed.

Ah, young love! So fresh and full of dick jokes.