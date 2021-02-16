Fans react to Blake Lively's video of Ryan Reynolds touching up her roots.

As we approach the one-year mark of lockdowns and hair salon closures, people are getting creative with their at-home beauty solutions. Even celebrities are DIYing — as Blake Lively proved with a recent video of Ryan Reynolds doing her hair.

Lively posted a time-lapse video of herself and her husband collaborating on a fresh balayage:

It's a pretty advanced hair treatment, and the finished product can be seen in the second photo in Lively's post. It came out great!

Their celeb friends weighed in quickly: