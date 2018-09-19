Blake Lively claps back at ‘sexist’ comment about her outfit. Fans are divided.

Blake Lively loves a clapback. And today, she clapped back at a fashion blogger who noted her recent preference for suits — but some fans are sticking up for the blogger.

It started when the @fashion_critic_, the blogger behind the Red Carpet Fashion Awards website, posted this photo of Lively:

Her caption is what drew Lively's ire.

"It's suit number 1,356 for Blake Lively's promotion of 'A Simple Favor,'" she wrote. "This time custom pink Ralph Lauren Collection."

Lively somehow noticed the caption, and fired back with a comment calling out the blogger's "double standards."

"Would you note a man wearing lots of suits during a promo tour?" Lively commented. "😱😊 So why can’t a woman? Just sayinnnn. No double standards ladies 💪💕"

The blogger soon responded.

"You know I love you," she wrote to Blake, "and I personally have really enjoyed this tour. If you look at my website, I have said that I have admired your total commitment to rocking suits during this promo tour. That number was just an attempt at humour. I'm sorry it didn't translate. Looking forward to the Paris premiere."