Blake Lively claps back at ‘sexist’ comment about her outfit. Fans are divided.

Blake Lively loves a clapback. And today, she clapped back at a fashion blogger who noted her recent preference for suits — but some fans are sticking up for the blogger.
It started when the @fashion_critic_, the blogger behind the Red Carpet Fashion Awards website, posted this photo of Lively:
Her caption is what drew Lively's ire.
"It's suit number 1,356 for Blake Lively's promotion of 'A Simple Favor,'" she wrote. "This time custom pink Ralph Lauren Collection."
Lively somehow noticed the caption, and fired back with a comment calling out the blogger's "double standards."
"Would you note a man wearing lots of suits during a promo tour?" Lively commented. "😱😊 So why can’t a woman? Just sayinnnn. No double standards ladies 💪💕"
The blogger soon responded.
"You know I love you," she wrote to Blake, "and I personally have really enjoyed this tour. If you look at my website, I have said that I have admired your total commitment to rocking suits during this promo tour. That number was just an attempt at humour. I'm sorry it didn't translate. Looking forward to the Paris premiere."
Blake responded, and seemed to agree that the joke had gone over her head.
"Nothing but love," she wrote. "I don't expect everyone to like it. Fashion that creates a difference of opinions is the fun part. I totally understand the missed humor. I do the same thing sometimes. Just lookin' to encourage women to do what men do without being teased for it. Yes, even in a space as material as fashion. It all starts somewhere... and everyone's voice counts."
Some fans applauded Blake off the bat.
Others, though, protested that what @fashion_critic_ originally posted wasn't actually problematic.
Many also thought Blake's statement about men wearing suits missed the mark.
@fashion_critic_ owned up to the controversy and posted a screenshot of the comments.
"The queen has spoken," she wrote. "#NoDoubleStandards #WomenInSuits #WhenYourJokeDoesntBang."
It's tough to pick a side here. But either way, the real winner here is Blake Lively, for being able to fulfill her movie's publicity requirements with a single Instagram comment.