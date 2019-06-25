'Breaking Bad' stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul break the internet with matching teasers.

BREAKING Breaking Bad news!

Your favorite student-teacher duo Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul both posted the same cryptic picture of donkeys standing side-by-side, going instantly viral and inspiring fan theories from here to Albuquerque.

SOON? DONKEYS?? DRUG MULES???

It's been over ten years since Breaking Bad premiered and six years since Jesse Pinkman said his last "b*tch" and drove off into the sunset.

Back in February, creator Vince Gilligan confirmed that he was working on a sequel film about Jesse. The Hollywood Reporter revealed in December that the two-hour project "tracks the escape of a kidnapped man and his quest for freedom" and is set in the world of the show—namely, New Mexico.