Ser Brienne of Tarth's face on 'Game of Thrones' has everyone crying for multiple reasons.

The non-Arya and Gendry scene from season eight, episode two of Game of Thrones doesn't have any boning, but it's way more emotional and intimate.
The most gallant warrior in Westeros, Brienne of Tarth, was knighted by Ser Jaime Lannister on the eve of the living's last stand against the dead.
Brienne, the Oathkeeper, the defeater of the Hound who made the Kingslayer a better person just by knowing her, has been more knightly than most of the show's male knights.
Because the Seven Kingdoms are almost as patriarchal as the United States, Brienne's knight status wasn't made official until last night, when Jaime did the honors as The Breakfast Club sat by the fire.
Arise!
The beautiful moment made fans emotional.
It's what she deserves.
Brienne's grin is perfect for reacting to the episode "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms," which was named for this moment.
TFW you are crowned official guys gal of the realm pic.twitter.com/b5U8NBUfK7— Marcia Belsky (@MarciaBelsky) April 22, 2019
When Brienne cries, we all cry.
While the tears in her eyes are happy tears, they can easily be used as sad ones.
The fact that Brienne finally accomplished her lifelong dream has fans anxious that this can only mean one thing: that Brienne's life is ending.
We'll find out next week, but one thing's for certain: