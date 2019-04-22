Ser Brienne of Tarth's face on 'Game of Thrones' has everyone crying for multiple reasons.

The non-Arya and Gendry scene from season eight, episode two of Game of Thrones doesn't have any boning, but it's way more emotional and intimate.

The most gallant warrior in Westeros, Brienne of Tarth, was knighted by Ser Jaime Lannister on the eve of the living's last stand against the dead.

Brienne, the Oathkeeper, the defeater of the Hound who made the Kingslayer a better person just by knowing her, has been more knightly than most of the show's male knights.

Because the Seven Kingdoms are almost as patriarchal as the United States, Brienne's knight status wasn't made official until last night, when Jaime did the honors as The Breakfast Club sat by the fire.

Arise!

The beautiful moment made fans emotional.