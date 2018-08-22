Busy Phillips just destroyed a guy who said 'your rolls are showing.' RIP troll.

We all know Busy Philipps is a sass queen, but with her latest clapback she really outdid herself.

Busy posted a workout selfie that shows her rocking a sports bra and leggings while standing on a trampoline.

Under the photo, a troll wrote something pretty nasty.

"Ughhhhh, you're rolls are showing," he commented with a laughing emoji and... a drool emoji? Confusing, but okay.

Busy didn't miss a beat before responding to him.

"I feel like a man of your age should know the difference between YOUR and YOU'RE," Busy wrote. "YOUR is POSSESIVE, as in 'YOUR rolls are showing.' (Get it? The rolls BELONG to me.) YOU'RE is an abbreviation for YOU ARE, as in YOU'RE CLEARLY AN ASSHOLE BODYSHAMING LOSER."

She added a peace-sign emoji for good measure.

Busy's fans lost it over the comeback.