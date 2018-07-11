Cardi B has a new baby and the internet has a new ridiculous baby name to roast.

After being pregnant for what felt like fifteen months, Cardi B has brought her little bundle of joy into the world, and she announced the birth with a gloriously floral Instagram.

Cardi and Offset have named their baby Kulture Kiari Cephus.

You may recall that Offset is a proud third of the rap group Migos, and Migos's album is called Culture.

They must have named her after his album because "Invasion of Privacy" would have been too long.

The baby's just a day old and she's already trending on Twitter. Here are the funniest reactions to that interesting name.

Kulture kiari Cephus sounds like a Harry Potter spell. pic.twitter.com/98zgPWDFHa — YIИKΛ (@Yinkaism) July 11, 2018

