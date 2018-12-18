Carrie Underwood clapped back at someone who criticized her new NFL song — and now she's being accused of cyber-bullying.

Did you know that Carrie Underwood records a new song about the NFL every year? And did you know that this year, a few people don't like it?

Carrie clapped back at the haters. But now even more haters have sprung up, presumably to clap back at the clapback. Mommmm, the internet is eating its own tail again!

It's all very dramatic, so let's start at the beginning: Carrie Underwood recorded a new song for the NFL to use in its promos before every match. It's called "Game On." Some of its choice lyrics are: "The gang's all here for a throwdown. A rowdy crowd rockin' the place. [Something something] showdown. Fired up and ready to play. Game on! It's Sunday night."

So it's pretty standard as far as football songs go, and we should all applaud Carrie Underwood, feminist hero, for securing herself that sweet NFL shmoney.

Still, the haters are out. They're pretty ambivalent, but they're out.

Jessica Smetana, a producer and showrunner at Sports Illustrated, issued one tweet that Carrie found and responded to, presumably after searching her own name on Twitter, as she's not tagged. Here's the tweet: