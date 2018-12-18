Carrie Underwood clapped back at someone who criticized her new NFL song — and now she's being accused of cyber-bullying.

Did you know that Carrie Underwood records a new song about the NFL every year? And did you know that this year, a few people don't like it?
Carrie clapped back at the haters. But now even more haters have sprung up, presumably to clap back at the clapback. Mommmm, the internet is eating its own tail again!
It's all very dramatic, so let's start at the beginning: Carrie Underwood recorded a new song for the NFL to use in its promos before every match. It's called "Game On." Some of its choice lyrics are: "The gang's all here for a throwdown. A rowdy crowd rockin' the place. [Something something] showdown. Fired up and ready to play. Game on! It's Sunday night."
So it's pretty standard as far as football songs go, and we should all applaud Carrie Underwood, feminist hero, for securing herself that sweet NFL shmoney.
Still, the haters are out. They're pretty ambivalent, but they're out.
Jessica Smetana, a producer and showrunner at Sports Illustrated, issued one tweet that Carrie found and responded to, presumably after searching her own name on Twitter, as she's not tagged. Here's the tweet:
Allow me to translate this into non-NFL speak: "Blah blah blah something about a football man, tweet tweet, we hate Carrie Underwood's new song."
Carrie did not like this, nor did she enjoy the several other tweets taking issue with her musical masterpiece.
So Carrie decided to quote-tweet Jessica and call her out for being such a hater and non-builder-upper-of-women:
The tea/haterade is at LEAST lukewarm, that's for sure!
As a result of this, people have piled into Jessica's mentions to tell her just how wrong she was, and to assert that "Game On" is the best thing to hit sports-music since Jock Jams.
Jessica herself has also posted screenshots of some truly hilariously WTF-level angry messages from Carrie fans.
She also apologized for the previous barely-even-mean tweet and had to specify that she, like all of us, supports women.
To be fair, Carrie's song from last year, "Waiting All Day for Sunday Night," was a bop and a half.
As a result of this, now people are calling Carrie out. They're saying she used her massive platform to sic her psycho fans on, let's face it, a total rando.
The Bo Bice fandom is SHAKING, henny!
Anyway, it's the holidays, y'all. Can't we all just get along — and maybe get some thicker skin?