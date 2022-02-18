Someecards Logo
20 funny times celebrities called out fake headlines.

Orli Matlow
Feb 18, 2022 | 5:41 PM
As a certain ex-president once said, "you are fake news."

Whether to fuel a narrative or to simply fuel clicks, the media often lies in headlines, and sometimes, celebrities take it upon themselves to fact-check.

1. Estelle

Twitter

2. John DiMaggio

Reddit
