Celebrities are sharing old headshots and they're so totally '90s.

This week, theater actors (and some actual famous people!) showed us how far they've come by sharing their old, forsaken headshots.
Seeing these good looking people pose back when they were slightly less-good looking will transport you right back to the old halcyon days of the 1990s and early 2000s.
1. Sean Hayes was always suave.
2. Topanga is the ultimate 90s girl.
3. Kathy Griffin was definitely a joy to have in class.
4. Kate Walsh is your sexy stepmom.
5. Josh Charles was Smirky McSmirkface.
6. Phillipa Soo owned the aughts.
7. Wrestler Dolph Ziggler stepped right out of a romance novel.
8. It takes a lot of effort for Ed Helms to be effortlessly cool.
9. His Office-mate Angela had a bit of a bulge.
10. Abigail Spencer is Timeless.
11. Sophia Vergara shared hers awhile back and it's intimidating.
12. Chris Pratt's beach bum hair was something to behold...
13. ...and is the only thing worse than Ryan Reynolds' moptop disaster.
