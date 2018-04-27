Celebrities are sharing old headshots and they're so totally '90s.

This week, theater actors (and some actual famous people!) showed us how far they've come by sharing their old, forsaken headshots.

Seeing these good looking people pose back when they were slightly less-good looking will transport you right back to the old halcyon days of the 1990s and early 2000s.

1. Sean Hayes was always suave.

2. Topanga is the ultimate 90s girl.

I triple dog dare you to find a more 90's collection of photos. #oldheadshotday pic.twitter.com/1H0UhskjXU — Danielle Fishel (@daniellefishel) April 27, 2018

3. Kathy Griffin was definitely a joy to have in class.

4. Kate Walsh is your sexy stepmom.

Oh hi. It’s just me, Circa 1998, leaning longingly in a doorway, 👄 parted, eyes saying ‘please fucking hire me so I can stop waitressing.’ #oldheadshotday pic.twitter.com/dy1H9lA6Z1 — Kate Walsh (@katewalsh) April 27, 2018

5. Josh Charles was Smirky McSmirkface.