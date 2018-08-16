Celebrities mourn the loss of Aretha Franklin, queen of soul.

Aretha Franklin passed away due to pancreatic cancer this morning at age 76. Fans and celebrities alike are mourning the death of the iconic "Respect" singer, who's been in the public eye since the 1960s.

Here's how celebrities are mourning her death.

1. Barbra Streisand

2. Gene Simmons

So sad. Aretha Franklin, the queen of soul has passed away. Our prayers and condolences to family, friends and fans. — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) August 16, 2018

3. Paul McCartney

Let’s all take a moment to give thanks for the beautiful life of Aretha Franklin, the Queen of our souls, who inspired us all for many many years. She will be missed but the memory of her greatness as a musician and a fine human being will live with us forever. Love Paul pic.twitter.com/jW4Gpwfdts — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) August 16, 2018

4. Hillary Clinton

Mourning the loss today of @ArethaFranklin who shared her spirit and talent with the world. She deserves not only our RESPECT but also our lasting gratitude for opening our eyes, ears and hearts. Rest in eternal peace, my friend. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 16, 2018

5. John Legend

Salute to the Queen. The greatest vocalist I've ever known. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 #Aretha — John Legend (@johnlegend) August 16, 2018

6. Carole King